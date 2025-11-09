Charlotte Bastian

Bastian, Charlotte J.



Charlotte J. Bastian, age 89, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2025 surrounded by her family. Born in Rochester, N.Y., she was a graduate of the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing. Charlotte worked in hospitals throughout New York and Connecticut and locally at Bethany Lutheran Village for 21 years. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald; children Jeffery (Martha), Gregory (Janet), and Cathleen Anderson (Grant); sisters Deborah Calleri (August) and Jennifer Putnam (Bill Dalton); and grandchildren Jay (Kristin), Seth (Analicia), Elizabeth (Tyler), Erika, Emily (Jacob), Alexander, and Joanna. She was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Tibbetts (Michael). Charlotte is also survived by great-grandchildren Ximena, Elias, Julian, Rylie, Chloe, Isabelle, Virginia, and Sadie. A private family service will be held. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



