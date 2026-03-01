Charlotte Runyan

Runyan, Charlotte Ann



Age 93, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 at Allen View Healthcare Center.



She was born January 26th, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Ora and Alean (Fields) Mc Williams.



Charlotte was a woman whose life was defined by love, faith, creativity, and devotion to her family. Throughout her years, she worked a variety of jobs, always giving her best in every role. She was employed at Ohio Thermometer, Shoemaker's, the Kilin Shed, South Vienna School, and Perkins Coffee Shop. In addition to her work outside the home, she lovingly babysat for family and dedicated herself to being a homemaker. Of all her titles, the ones she treasured most were wife, mother, and grandmother.



Charlotte enjoyed crafting, ceramics, drawing, and painting. She was an avid fan of NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and proudly cheered him on through the years. She delighted in collecting Boyd's Bears, her snow village collectables and especially liked Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.



A faithful and devoted member of the United Church of South Vienna since 1957, Charlotte was deeply involved in her church family. She was an active member of the Dorcas Circle and served as secretary of the Welcome All Class. Many children fondly remember her as the beloved 'Pocket Lady' during Vacation Bible School, where she faithfully kept treats tucked into her apron pockets to share with each child. Charlotte was also a proud member of the IOOF Rebekah Lodge #379, South Vienna. Known for her impeccable style, Charlotte rarely appeared without a perfectly coordinated outfit and matching jewelry.



Charlotte is survived by her daughter Debbie Korab; a brother, Ronnie McWilliams; sister-in-law, Martha Runyan; two granddaughters: Alexandra Casella (David) and Kristie Harmon (Jacob); great-grandchildren: Arya, Lorelai, Lincoln & Michael; a dear niece, friend and caregiver, Paula Jane Schmid and her husband John Schmid and a special neighbor, Ronnie Windle and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.



Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Howard Runyan; son-in-law, Tom Korab, and will be welcomed into heaven by many other family and friends.





View the obituary on Legacy.com