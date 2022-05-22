CHASTEEN, James Clyde



Age 89, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Madison County, Kentucky, on



August 22, 1922, to Eva (Clarck) and William Chasteen. James was an avid gardener and U.K. basketball fan. He is preceded in death by his



parents; wife Thelma; siblings Gilbert, Burgess, Raymond,



Roscoe, William Jr, Glenn, Don, Howard, Geneva, Maureen, Betty Sue; and grandchild Amy Elizabeth Webb. He is survived by his daughter Diane (George) Webb; grandchildren Scott Dozier, Tiffany Dozier, Emily Green, Hannah Webb; great-grandchildren Ben and Ellie Green, Griffin, Bixler, Rory and Leo Dozier. Visitation will take place Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 am until the services at 11:00 am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.



