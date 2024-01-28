Chatfield, Mildred



age 95, passed on January 22, 2024. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 11am-12pm, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood OH. Funeral follows at 12pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com