CHEEK, Dorothy Louise "Susie"



Dorothy Louise "Susie" Cheek, 62, of Springfield, passed away January 23, 2021, in Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born February 5, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (McGrath) Cheek who passed away when she was little, and she was then raised by her loving grandparents;



Loraine and Emmett Cheek. Susie loved plants and gardening and truly enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She had worked in home health care. Survivors include her spouse of 23 years; John Miller; two children, Amy Cheek (Geno) and Paula Cheek (Troy); grandchildren, Madison (Ryan) Betigheimer, Jordan (Hannah) Speakman, Aliya (Michael) Speakman, Alex Brown and Paytyn Hudson; great-grandchildren, Arizona, Max'Zier and Kori; siblings, Paul "Buddy" (YoYo) Cheek, Nora (Bob) Allen and



Joseph (Carolyn) Cheek; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs: Shadow and Milo. She was preceded in death by siblings, William Cheek and Barbara Hamler, her parents and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM, Saturday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield, with Pastor Pauline Hamblin officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

