CHERRY, Nikki

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHERRY, Nikki E.

65, of Springfield, passed away on November 25, 2022. She was born in Springfield on June 7, 1957, the daughter of H. Kenneth and Jeanne I. (Spears) Cherry. Nikki loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandson and enjoyed summers in her pool. She retired from Clark County Job & Family Services in 2017 as a Case Manager. Survivors include her daughter, Lindsay (Jeremy) Buening; grandson, Hayden Cherry and a brother, Stephen (Debra) Cherry. In addition to her parents, Nikki was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Cherry. At Nikki's request, no formal services will be held at this time. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

