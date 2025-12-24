Cheryl Short

Short, Cheryl A.



age 79, of Kettering, passed away Monday, December 22, 2025. Family will greet friends Saturday, December 27 9:00am-10:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., 45420. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



