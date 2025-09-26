Cheryl Suttles

Suttles, Cheryl Ann



With profound sadness: we announce the passing of Cheryl Ann Suttles. She was born September 5, 1977 in Springfield. The angels came to get her to be with Jesus Septem-ber 20, 2025 after a fatal car/bicycle accident. She was surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl, was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her love, kind-ness, and legacy will forever be cherished by her family and those who knew her. Cheryl is survived by her children; Chase Suttles (Emily), Cheyanne Asher, Gregory Asher, parents: Clyde and Robin Suttles, siblings: Chad Suttles (Lisa), James Conley, Robert Lucas, Anna Kimble (Tony), Loraine Suttles, Christina Suttles (Josh), Karen Lucas, grand-children: Chase Suttles, Caydence Suttles, Cora Suttles, Delilah Asher, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by; grandparents; Donald Suttles and Georgina Sibole, mother; Cheryl Jackson, brother: Clyde Strese and aunt; Carla Suttles. Cheryl was a vibrant and loving individual who cherished the simple things in life. One of Cheryl's greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved dressing up in her sparkly clothes - the more sparkles, the better! - and dancing with the grand babies. Her joyful laugh would fill the room, and it was impossible not to laugh along with her, even if you didn't know what she was laughing about. She enjoyed joking around with her family. Cheryl also enjoyed going swimming, taking long walks, and just hanging out with family and friends. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome and included. Her faith was a big part of her life, and she was a precious member of her church community. She loved attending church services and being surrounded by people who shared her values and spirit. The songs of Zion brought tears to her eyes and joy to her soul. In fact, this year's Harvest Celebration at the church will indeed be a little less bright without Cheryl's radiant smile and loving spirit. She brought joy to many, especially the children, with her talents and enthusiasm. Cheryl had a huge, loving heart that would help anybody in need. Her kindness, generosity, and compassion touched the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed. However, her memory will live on through the many lives she touched, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire and uplift all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Saturday, September 27 in the Victory Faith Center, 424 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield followed by funeral services beginning at 11:00AM with Pastor Pauline Hamblin officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



