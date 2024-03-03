Chesnut, William

Chesnut, William "Bill" R.

William R. Chesnut "Bill", 76, of Springfield, passed away on February 29th, 2024 at Ohio Masonic Home surround by his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5th from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

