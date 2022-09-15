CHESSHIR, Austin Lee



Austin Lee Chesshir, age 66, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Alan and Edna (Cornell) Chesshir on February 22, 1956, in Landstuhl, Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Marie Ellen Chesshir; brother Keith Chesshir. Austin is survived by his sons Jason (Danielle) Chesshir of Springfield, and Josh (Wendy) Chesshir of Springfield; brother Edward Chesshir of Springfield; sister Carolyn Thompson of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren Noah, and Adam; several nieces, nephews, and friends; K9 companion Lucy. Austin was a loving dad, brother, grandpa, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Austin was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Reds. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching crime shows, reading, but what he enjoyed most was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandkids. Friends may call on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10AM – 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will begin at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In honor of Austin, the family requests that you come to his service comfortably by wearing your favorite team shirt or jersey. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



