Chestnut, Dennis E. "Dino"



CHESTNUT, Dennis E. "Dino", age 76, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was a retired Maintenance Engineer with CBRE, an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of VFW Post 3238. He is preceded in death by his parents, William & Martha, 2 sisters, Maryann Mix and Pat LeDonne, and 2 brothers, Randy & Bud. Dennis is survived by his wife, Wanda J; son & daughter-in-law, Billy B. and Jennifer Chestnut; brother, John Chestnut; sisters-in-law, Berna Davis and Janet Lawson; nieces, Shari Chestnut & family, Jennifer Davis & family; nephews, Phillip Lawson & Family and Robert Hutchinson & Family; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Randy Chestnut officiating. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5-7 PM.



Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com