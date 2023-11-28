Chevalier, Grace Alice "Gay"



age 86, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. Gay was born in Williamsport, PA in 1936 to the late Arthur & Elsie Briggs. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Chevalier; daughters, Dee (Tony) Olekas and Linda (Dan) Belding; three grandchildren, Brandon Olekas, Bethany Olekas-Hvostik and Diane Minkner; two great-grandchildren, Clementine and Rose Hvostik; and many friends. She attended Penn State and received a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1958. She married Lt. John Chevalier, in 1958 at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gay's memory to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Tenth Life (2061 Indian Ripple Rd, Xenia, OH 45385). The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Gay will be laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



