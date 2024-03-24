Chico, Leo J.



CHICO, Leo J. of Kettering, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024 at the age of 95. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and friend. One of 11 children, he was born January 9, 1929 in Morgantown, WV, to the late Julia and Samuel Chico. His family owned Chico Dairy in Morgantown. Leo met his future wife, Rita Viola, when he delivered milk from his family's dairy to the Viola family grocery store where Rita worked. He asked her for a date, they fell in love, and on December 27, 1952 they got married. It was a union that lasted 65 years.



As newlyweds, they moved to Atlanta, GA where Leo was stationed in the Army. Together they also lived in Charleston, WV; Bowie, MD; Morgantown, WV; and finally in Kettering, OH for the last 55 years.



Leo was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, the Kettering Optimist Club and the John Pirelli Italian Club. He was an avid photographer and donated his time to Alter High School by photographing the Lancerettes drill team and filming the varsity football games for many years. He was an early pioneer in computers starting in the late 1950's, beginning at Union Carbide as a programmer and ending with his own Apple Computer sales and service business.



Leo was a one of a kind. He was gregarious, had an amazing memory for facts, enjoyed growing and sharing tomatoes from his garden and could fix almost anything. He loved big band music, Italian food (actually all food), and dancing the jitterbug with his wife.



Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Samuel, his wife Rita, siblings Helen, Catherine, Lora, Florence, Samuel and Joseph. Leo is survived by his children Sandra Torgerson (Jeff), Peggy Keelan (Dan), John Chico (Amy), Nancy Butlin (Steve) and grandchildren Kara, Kelly, Colleen, Conor, Ben, Kevin, Grace, Siena and 6 great grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Mary Angela, Charlie, Teresa and Julia Ann.



He was grateful for local relatives Teresa & Bob Bonasso and Jim & Marilyn Thomeczek, who were always helpful and loving. Leo treasured his long-time Larriwood Avenue neighbors, who became family.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429 on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon with family and friends. The family requests no flowers. If you would like to make a gift in Leo's name, please donate to Hospice of Dayton.



