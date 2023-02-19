CHILDERS, Robert

X
Robert "Bobbie" Childers, age 85 of Middletown, OH, passed away Monday, Feb. 13 2023. Robert was born in Hazard, KY, to the late Carl and Ida Mae (Morris) Childers. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Wagers; seven brothers, Carl, Philip, Jasper, Paul, James, Elmer, Joseph; and two sisters, Nanny and Cleda Mae. Robert is survived by one brother, Don Childers. Bob is survived by 2 children, Carl Childers, Sr. (Timmy) and Maria Smink; 8 Grandchildren; and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

