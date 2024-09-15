Chilton, Jacquelyn

Chilton (Porter), Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn Porter Chilton, age 68, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of Dayton on August 2, 2024



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at First Baptist Church 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs. OH. Visitation at 11:00 -11:30 AM with Service at 11:30 AM Repass immediately following in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield, Chapel (Formally Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home) www.Thechapelofpeace.com



