CHMIEL, Gwendolyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHMIEL, Gwendolyn Louise

Age 98, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Beehive of Springboro. Gwendolyn was born in Dayton, OH, on October 3, 1924, to the late Herbert and Helen Leoita (Keller) Wolf.

Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A. Chmiel; her daughter, Mary Rotterman; two daughters-in-law, Sandra Chmiel and Julie Chmiel. She is survived by her eleven children, Paul Chmiel, Barry (Patricia) Chmiel, Barbara (Daniel) Minogue, Jane (Tom) Howes, Pam (Dan) Kruer, Larry Chmiel, James (Jennifer) Chmiel, Margie (Greg) Shultz, Christine Stapleton, Nancy (Mark) Rhule and John (Alisha) Chmiel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday, March 3, 2023, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH 45066. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 7pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH.

