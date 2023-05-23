X

Chrisman, Steven

Obituaries
15 hours ago

Chrisman, Steven Earl

Nov 15, 1951  May 19, 2023

Steven Earl Chrisman passed away May 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sally (Bowyer), his son, Owen, and Owen's five children, Courtney, Skylar, Zared, Ethan, and Breasia, all of Hamilton. Also, Steven's brother, Richard Chrisman of West Carrollton, and sisters, Karen Brockman of Hamilton and Barbara Baker (Don) of Lima. He was preceded in death by his parents Murilyn and Richard Chrisman Sr. Arrangements pending.

