Chrisoula Vradelis

Vradelis, Chrisoula Davis "Chris"



age 95 of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away at St. Leonard's nursing home on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Visitation will be at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 9:00 AM on March 9th, 2026. The funeral will follow at 10:00 and will be officiated by Father Anthony Cook. The burial is at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, Ohio 45405. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com