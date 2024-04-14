CHRIST, Jack W.



Age 96, of Arcanum, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Lucille Christ, by his wife, Ialene Christ, brother, David Haston & sister Betty Wood. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the SeaBees. He loved sports, especially basketball and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He had an incredible memory and loved working in his yard. Jack is survived by children, Steve (Christy) Christ & Sheryl (Dan) Riegle; grandchildren, Nikki, Cameron, Alison & Ashley; great-grandchildren, Paige, Grant, Ethan, Carley, Evan, Chloe, Wyatt, Ryder, Jaxson & Regan; sister, Lonalu Lamb and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Sat. April 20, 2024 at the Royal Oak Memorial Gardens on National Rd. Brookville where he will be buried with his wife, Ialene. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304, Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com