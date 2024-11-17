Christel, Lois Peake



Lois Peake Christel age 88 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born the daughter of Dorothy (Stroh) Peake on October 17, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York. She is preceded in death by her mother; husband Robert Christel in October of 2024. She is survived by her beloved children Mark (Barb) Christel of Columbus & Beth Christel Kruse of Cincinnati, a host of dear friends, extended family & wonderful church family. Lois graduated from The Ohio State University School of Nursing class of 1958 and later received her master's in education. She was a talented cook & baker. During the Christmas season she was known for the thousands of Christmas cookies that she baked. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her flowers & volunteered her time at Netts Florist creating beautiful arrangements during Mother's Day & Valentines Day. She won several blue ribbons at the Clark County fair for her homemade bread & later won best of show at the Ohio State fair. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Forest Glen Legacy for the exceptional care & kindness extended to them during this difficult time & especially to Kim, Jeff, Mickey, Gina, Lily & Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 11AM at First Lutheran Church 30 S. Wittenberg Ave. Springfield Ohio with Rev. Ann Schmid officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Springfield or Second Harvest Food Pantry. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





