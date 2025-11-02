Christel McDonel

McDonel, Christel Berta Conrad



passed away peacefully in Dayton Ohio on October 7, 2025, just one month after her 90th birthday while under Hospice care for an extended illness. Christel is predeceased by her father Kurt Conrad, her mother Marie Conrad and her husband Bernard (Bernie) L McDonel who she married in 1978. She is survived by three stepchildren, Bruce D McDonel, Anna Marie McDonel Robinson and Betsy McDonel Herr. Christel may not have been ours by birth, but she was ours by love. Her presence will be missed, and her legacy of love and kindness will live on in all who knew her. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



