Christine Paul

Paul, Christine M., 65 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2025. She was born in Springfield on June 28, 1960 the daughter of Ralph B. Clouse, Jr. and Virginia (Smock) Clouse. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and later worked as a medical assistant at Mercy Occupational Health for many years. Survivors include her husband, Steven E.; four siblings, Randy Clouse, Debbie (Carl) Bumgarner, Therese Talley and Patrick Clouse; three sisters-in-law, Linda and Pam Clouse and Lana Johnson and two brothers-in-law, Gary and David Paul and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Alex and three brothers, Rick, Gerry and Jeff Clouse. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, 148 W. North Street, Springfield, Ohio 45504.



