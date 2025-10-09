Christine Valdes

Valdes, Christine L.

passed away peacefully in her home September 30th 2025. She was born December 08, 1941 in Potsdam, New York were she was raised until coming to Dayton to start her career in psychiatry. Later she met the love of her life Thomas Valdes. Christine and Tom were happily married for almost 50 years sharing a love for their many pets. Christine had a love for writing and art. Christine practiced as a Animal Communicator and psychic later in life. She was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Graveside services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Morris Animal Foundation. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

