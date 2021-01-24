CHRISTOPHER, Donald Richard



Age 86, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at home. He was born August 8, 1934, in Cumberland, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Glen Christopher; sister Virginia Thomas; son Kent and grandson Ross. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha



Christopher; their children, Clark (Stephanie), Dale (Peg), Beth (Andy) Kindred, Dean (Rachel) and daughter-in-law Debbie. Don is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Ashley (Zach) George, Austin, Joshua, James Joseph Nugent, Skye (Micheal) England, Ryan (Ashlee), Rachael, Bret Kindred, Dylan Kindred, Ginger, and Tanner; one great-grandson, Cade and one great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by one sister, Sandy Billmaier. Don was a graduate of Fairborn High School class of 1954. He retired from General Motors with 30 years of service. Don has donated his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of



Dayton. No service at this time.

