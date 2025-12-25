Christopher Stone

STONE, Christopher T. "Chris"



Christopher "Chris" Stone, 52, of Southfield, MI, lost his battle with PTSD on Nov. 28, 2025. He was born June 10, 1973, in Springfield, to the late Ricky T Stone, Sr, and Vicki Tobin Dersch. Chris graduated from Northwestern High School in 1992. Chris was a dedicated Firefighter/Paramedic, serving 27 years in multiple departments spanning Morefield Township, Trotwood, and Harrison in Ohio, and Jasper County, South Carolina, ending his career with the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, Louisville, KY. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Terri Stone, his mother & stepfather, Vicki (Ronald) Dersch, Siblings: Karla (Daniel) Prack, R Todd (Heather) Stone, Jr, Jonathan (Mel) Dersch, Caleb (Courtney) Dersch, and Emily Stone. Children: Austin (Kelsea) Stone, Abigail Stone, Madison (Kay) Simpson, Nathan Simpson, Celia Engram, and Dorothea Engram, Granddaughter, Saylor Stone.



A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1:00-4:00 on December 28,2025 at North Hampton Community Church in Springfield, OH. All are welcome to attend.



