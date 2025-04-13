Chrupka, Stephen E.



It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen E. Chrupka, age 77 of Hamilton, Ohio, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 10AM until time of service (12 Noon) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com



