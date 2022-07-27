CJAFFOMS, Dpig;as

CHAFFINS, Douglas "Coach"



Douglas "Coach" Chaffins, 85, of New Carlisle, passed away on July 24, 2022. He was born and raised in Garrett, Kentucky, the son of Lonie and Ergile Chaffins and of the Kentucky coal mines. He graduated first in his class from Garrett High School in 1955, where he earned All District honors for basketball his Junior and Senior years and a scholarship to play basketball for Pikeville College in Kentucky. Doug would later earn a Masters Degree from Miami University in Ohio.



Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary, and is survived by his son John David Chaffins (Esther), granddaughters Emily and Grace Chaffins, sister Barbara Decker, niece Schelly Decker, and nephews Brett and Brad Decker.



After graduating from Pikeville in 1959, Doug dedicated his career with love to Tecumseh High School, where he served as a teacher and head basketball coach for 19 years (1960-1979) before becoming the Athletic Director for the Tecumseh School District for another 14 years (1978-1992). He lived in New Carlisle for 60 years, where Doug is remembered with love by hundreds of students he taught, team members he coached, and friends and neighbors who he was always ready to help throughout his many years of service.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Springfield Masonic Home, and Affinity Care Hospice of Ohio who took incredible care of Doug in his final years. Words cannot express our gratitude for your love and kindness.



In honor of Doug's love of education and sports and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to the Tecumseh Athletic Boosters for the Douglas Chaffins Scholarship Fund, 9830 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home from 12noon to 2pm with the Service to honor Doug's life to follow at 2pm. Burial will take place in Byron Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



