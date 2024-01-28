Claar, Raymond "Jake"



Raymond "Jake" Claar, also to many just known as "Ray" was a beloved husband, father, friend, and devoted member of the Springfield community, passed away at peace on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Florida. He was 75 years old. Born on July 4, 1948, in Springfield, OH, Ray brought joy and warmth to the lives of those around him.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 31st, from 3-5 pm with at time of sharing beginning at 5:00 pm in the LITTLETON RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. In honor of Jake's wishes, casual and Harley attire is requested. A motorcycle memorial run will be organized in late spring, paying tribute to his passion for riding. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





