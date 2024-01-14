Clagg, Howard

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Clagg, Howard T. Jr. "Bud"

age 80, of Medway, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 8, 2024. Bud was born in Dayton on July 27, 1943. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The memorial service will follow at 7pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. To send a special message and view the full obituary visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Keogh, Dennis
2
Broderick, Patricia
3
Brown, Janet
4
Collett, Robert
5
Chapple, DeWitt
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top