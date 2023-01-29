CLAPPER



Lila E. Clapper (nee McGowan) – age 106, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born January 22, 1917, in Logan County, Ohio; the daughter of the late Vernon and Neva McGowan (nee Pratt). On June 18, 1939, in Lewistown, Ohio, she married Lyman Clapper. Lila enjoyed painting, sewing, arts and crafts and gardening. Lila is survived by her children Joyce Reid, James Clapper and Lisa (Tracy) Chaney; grandchildren Melinda, Van (Dana), Linda, Ryan, Brandon, Shawn (Mandy); 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Lyman, sisters Shirley, Mary and Evelyn and brother Byron. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 12-Noon until time of service (1PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Donations may be sent to Compassus Hospice.



