X
Dark Mode Toggle

CLAPPER, LILA

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLAPPER

(nee McGowan), Lila E.

Lila E. Clapper (nee McGowan) – age 106, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born January 22, 1917, in Logan County, Ohio; the daughter of the late Vernon and Neva McGowan (nee Pratt). On June 18, 1939, in Lewistown, Ohio, she married Lyman Clapper. Lila enjoyed painting, sewing, arts and crafts and gardening. Lila is survived by her children Joyce Reid, James Clapper and Lisa (Tracy) Chaney; grandchildren Melinda, Van (Dana), Linda, Ryan, Brandon, Shawn (Mandy); 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Lyman, sisters Shirley, Mary and Evelyn and brother Byron. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 12-Noon until time of service (1PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Donations may be sent to Compassus Hospice.


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FLASHER, Harry
2
COYLE, Barbara
3
CROWE, VICKI
4
DAVIS, Charles
5
HINES, PATRICIA
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top