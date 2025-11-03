Schaub, Clarence L.



Clarence L. Schaub, age 91 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Clarence was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 15, 1934 to Clarence Schaub and Helen (Bauer) Schaub. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, travelling and spending time with his family. Clarence is survived by Clarence (Brenda) Schaub and Karen (Mark) Singleton; grandchildren, Adam Singleton, Travis Singleton, Ryan Schaub and Kristin Jones; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Landen, Jaxden, Abby, Lila, Vera, Grace, Israel and Sula. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Schaub; and daughter-in-law, Shari Schaub. Private services will be held by the family at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com