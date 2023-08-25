Clark, Aiden James



Aiden James Clark, of Springfield, was tragically taken from us on August 22, 2023. Our son was a truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul and was one of the most awesome and exceptional 11-year-olds in existence. He was born on February 8, 2012, in Springfield to his loving parents, Nathan and Danielle (Baumgardner) Clark. His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending. From his daily vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big bro, and always snuggling with mom. Aiden loved playing old-school board games, doing word searches by flashlight in bed, playing outdoor sports inside, chasing his dog, Daisy Mae, and snuggling with anyone.



Aiden is loved and survived by his parents, siblings: Preston and Madelynn; bonus siblings: Emily and Gabe; grandparents: Jim and Karen Baumgardner and Cindy Clark: uncles: Derek Baumgardner (Summer Wells) and Josh and aunt Delona Clark; as well as cousins: Mackenzie, Adrianna, and Jaxson Baumgardner, and Charlie and Judah Clark; plus many bonus cousins, relatives, friends, classmates, and a loving community that has come together in this time of our tragic loss. Taken before his time, Aiden will forever be in our thoughts and hearts.



Although memories can fade, the time spent with family is essential because happiness is made from those memories.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2-4 pm and 5-8 pm in Fellowship Church 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday in the church with a community meal following. To view his memorial video, leave condolences, contributions or order flowers of remembrance please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral