Clark, Carol H., 80, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Carol was born March 4, 1943 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Thelma (Dissinger) Hosket. She retired from the Clark County Common Pleas Court. Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Clark and Paula (Russell) Safko; one granddaughter, Sarah Safko; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul A. Clark in 2018; and seven siblings, Irene, Winifred, Doris, Charles, Robert, Jack and Ralph. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



