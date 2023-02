CLARK, Chris Gregory



06/25/1959 - 02/14/2023



Chris Gregory Clark, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, passed away February 14, 2023. Born June 25, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up in Enon, Ohio. He lived his dream, with his wife Maria and son Connor, in a log home with view of the Tetons and a career driving a race car. Services 3-25-23. Arrangements by Grand Teton Funeral Home Jackson, WY. Memoriams.com