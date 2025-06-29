Clark, Douglas Byron "Doug"



Douglas Byron Clark, known as Doug to family and friends, 65, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. Doug enjoyed working and was a natural-born salesman. He loved golfing with his friends, restoring his '57 Chevy and '81 Corvette, and being "Pa" to his seven grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Bengals and OSU football - as long as they were winning. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Eula Clark and Robert Clark Sr. He is survived by his partner Laura Clark, daughters Cori Bonta and Kyleigh Clark-Moorman, and siblings Deborah Clark, Robert Clark Jr., and Rebecca Clark. Doug battled a long illness and fought hard until the end. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com