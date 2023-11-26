Clark, Elbert

Obituaries
Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 27, 2023, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Hollencamp Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev Dr. Alvin Cotton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

