Clark (Huffman), Faith Ann



Clark, Faith A., 63 of Springfield passed away March 13, 2023 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy battle. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 15, 1959, the daughter of Everett C. and Elizabeth M. (Jung) Huffman. Faith worked for Marshall's for 19 years. She was known as an excellent cook and for her love of animals. In her spare time, she also loved working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Stephanie Clark; sister Linda Hastings; and father-in-law Robert L. Clark, Sr. Survivors include her husband of 34 years Robert L. Clark, Jr.; brother John (Lori) Huffman; sisters Nancy (Joe) Newton and Penny Liming; Aunt Kathy Jung; mother-in-law Betty Fain; brothers-in-law John, Ray, Richard, and Mike; sisters-in-law Barbara, Jessie, and Maggie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 until time of services at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



