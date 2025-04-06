Clark, Freda June



Freda June Clark, age 91, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 31, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 23, 1933 in Jamestown, Ohio, the daughter of Elbert and Mary (Sanderson) Baker.



In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Willard C. Clark, Jr. (Jan. 21, 2025); and brothers: Robert (Eleanor) Baker and Carl Baker.



She is survived by her nephews and nieces: Mark Baker; Connie Fleming; Lee (Allison) Baker; Ward Baker; Rhonda Jackson; Lisa (Randy) Dotson; Chris Clark; Tabitha (Lee) Adkins and Samantha Green; sister-in-law: Lori Baker; dear friend: Cindy (Steve) Sayeedi; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.



Freda graduated from Silvercreek High School class of 1951. She married Willard Clark, Jr. on July 29, 1958. Freda was a very skilled painter and loved capturing memories through photography. She was a member of the Decorative Artists Guild of Southwestern Ohio since the early eighties. In addition, Freda was also a member of the Heart of Ohio Tole painting club and the Fairborn Art Association. She had horses most of her life, and enjoyed riding her longtime equine companion, Condor. Freda was a loving Aunt, great Aunt, and great great Aunt. She loved taking her great nieces and nephews shopping and creating art projects with them. Together with her husband, they attended many Cincinnati Reds games.



Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 11 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



