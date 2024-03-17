Clark, Inas

Clark (Hoover), Inas



Age 86, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital. She was born in Estill County, Kentucky, on October 15, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Geneva (Winkle) Hoover. At the age of four, the family moved to Ohio, first settling in Hamilton and subsequently to Camden. Inas graduated from Camden High School in 1955. She married Carl Clark in Cincinnati in 1959 and they lived in the Hamilton area during their 63 years of marriage. Employed as a secretary/office manager at various places, she retired from Miami University in 1999. Over the years she was active in her church as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, elder and deacon and was involved in the women's group and many Bible studies. Although battling Sjogren's Syndrome for several years, Carl and Inas enjoyed an active lifestyle including traveling and hiking. She loved playing cards, going to ball games, and taking walks with loved ones. She relished spending time with family especially her beloved grandsons. She will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends.



Inas is survived by her two sons Mike (Beth) of Cincinnati, and Doug (Shawna) of Maineville. Also surviving are grandsons: Reilly and Brady of Houston, TX and Ryan of Rochester, NY, sister Yolanda Murphy of Camden; two brothers William (Carolyn) Hoover of Vandalia, and Del (Pat) Hoover of Eaton; a sister-in-law Barabra Hoover of Dayton, a sister-in-law Helen Clark of Safety Harbor, FL, and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Carl Calvin Clark, her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Norma and James Deem, brother Charles Hoover, and a brother-in-law Roy Clark.



A celebration-of-life service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 at Lindenwald Community Church, with visitation beginning at 1PM and a memorial service at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.



