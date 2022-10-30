CLARK, James Dennis



Age 67, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away October 20, 2022, at 11:00 am suffering after a tragic accident at BP on 725 and 741 on August 27, 2022. He is survived by the love of his life his 6 fur babies (Billie, Buddy, Charlie, Dusty, Sugar and Tiny Tim) and Karen, his wife. He was a lifetime activist for fair/ humane treatment for all animals. Anyone wanting to commemorate James can send donations to Christopher Reed Spinal Research Institute, Warren County Animal Shelter, the Diabetes Association of America or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He will be cremated at Trinity Cremations Monday and buried at Pines Pet Cemetery.

