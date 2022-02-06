CLARK, Jan



85, of Kettering, passed away on January 25, 2022, after a long illness. Best known locally as a beloved elementary teacher at Oakwood's Harman Elementary School, Jan was born on January 16, 1937, in Louisville, Kentucky, (during the Ohio



River flood of 1937) along with her twin sister Joyce. She grew up in Butler, Indiana, and graduated from Indiana University with a BS degree in Elementary Education. She married her college sweetheart Bill, and together they moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she lived for much of her life. Jan was an elementary school teacher for a total of 34 years; 28 years in the



Oakwood City Schools (Harman Elementary School, grades



5-6) and 6 years in Wayne Township (Rushmore Elementary, grade 3). She was a recipient of the Oakwood School District Sam Andrews Hall of Honor, an exclusive award given to top retired teaching staff by nominations from former students, fellow colleagues, and administrators. She taught a Saturday morning social studies unit for middle school students at Wright State University and mentored many student teachers and first year teachers. Jan was an avid gardener and loved to spend time outdoors in her yard. She also enjoyed church



activities, reading, her beloved pets through the years, and



especially spending time with her family. She was a long- time member of Normandy United Methodist Church in Centerville, Ohio, where she participated in Bible Study groups and helping to prepare for the annual Christmas Bazaar. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years Willis (Bill) Clark, her parents Cletis and Eva (Garriott) Jenkins, and her twin sister Joyce (Jenkins) Ketron. She is survived by her son Gregory Clark (Yvonne), daughter Nancy Clark Irvine (Don), grandsons Zachary Irvine and Samuel Irvine, niece Cynthia Ketron, nephew Brian Ketron, and Danny, her loving cat and constant companion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jan's memory be made to Harman School, 735 Harman Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45419; Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton, OH 45459, or



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. A private service will be held for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home South Chapel. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

