Clark, Jerry

Jerry L. Clark, 74, of Maineville, Ohio passed away on July 24th, 2023. He was born on June 30th, 1949 in Athens, Ohio to Wendell Norwood and Edith Louise Clark.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diann (the late Larry) Werts. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce, his sons Casey (Ekta) and Cooper, his sisters Joan (the late Ron) Slusser, Shelia (Lou) Castellucci, nephew Don Hudson, nieces Jacki (Dave) French, Yvonne Slusser, Karan (Tom) Hackman, Kim (Dan) Dyson, Brenda Krattiger, Becky (Tim) Lindeman, Laura Werts and Mark (Lisa) Werts.



Jerry graduated from Lakota High School, where he played basketball and ran track. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Miami University and his Master's degree from Xavier University in Educational Administration. He began his educational career as a physical education teacher and coach in Lakota Local School District, where he eventually became principal. He transitioned to assistant superintendent at Clermont Northeastern Schools and in time, earned the role of superintendent at Piqua City Schools, where he remained for fifteen years. After retirement from education, he worked in business development at SHP Leading Design, until his professional career ended in late 2022.



Jerry loved working, socializing with friends, watching the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Bearcats and spending time in Naples, Florida with his wife and family. He loved life and in his younger days, he was always up for adventure, which made for great stories in his later years.



He had many hobbies and interests, but above all, he loved being a husband and father. He always said that his greatest memories were of raising his two boys with Joyce. He adored being a dad and was immensely proud of his sons.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry can be made to the UC Cancer Center Research Fund or the UCMC Barrett Cancer Center Fund. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



