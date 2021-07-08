dayton-daily-news logo
X

CLARK, MARY

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CLARK, Mary Marie

Mary Marie Clark 92 of Beavercreek went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. Born December 5, 1928, in Halcom, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walter Scott Barker and Carrie Elizabeth (Lyons) Barker. She was a homemaker, loved her garden, flowers and sitting on the porch talking to everyone. She is survived by her children David, Walter, Chuck, Donald, Betty and Greg Clark; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Estill; son Gary; daughter Linda; 3 brothers Willie, Willis and James Barker. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) She will be laid to rest at Aley Methodist Church Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton Xenia Road

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top