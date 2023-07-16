Clark, Peggy A.



Peggy A. Clark, age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral