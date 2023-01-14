CLARK,



Richard Brown "Dick"



90, formerly of Medway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 05, 2023, in St. Gabriels of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born March 12, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta V. Clark of Medway, Ohio.



Dick is a veteran of the United States Navy. He spent a career as a boiler plant operator and boiler plant foreman working at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



For details and services, please visit



https://everloved.com/life-of/richard-clark/.

