CLARK, Steven Ray



"Steve"



73, of West Carrollton, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Laurels of West Carrollton.



He was born September 24, 1948, in Middletown, Ohio.



Steve served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a baker at Woody's Supermarket for over 30 years. Steve was an avid Cincinnati Reds Fan.



He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Johnson.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Pearl (Poast) Clark and his sister, Rebecca Clark.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 1 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown.



The family requests that guests come casual or wear Cincinnati Reds gear.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Vietnam Veteran Organization or any alcohol treatment groups. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com