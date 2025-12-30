Clayton Weaver

Age 81 passed away Tuesday December 23, 2025. Survived by his wife Annette and sons Kelly and Jerry. Visitation will be Friday January 2, 2026, from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday January 3, 2026, at 10:00am at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

