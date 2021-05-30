CLEMANS, Grace

CLEMANS (Bellino), Grace J.



Age 83 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born April 16, 1938, in Bari (Bitritto), Italy, to the late Joseph and Maria Bellino. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Clemans; and brother, Joseph Bellino. Grace is survived by her children, John E. Clemans, Tammy Pitsinger, William L. Clemans; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) White, Casey (Jessica) Pitsinger, Chelsea Pitsinger (James Gard), Michael (Emily) Clemans, Jessica (Jake) Vogel, Eric (Sierra) Clemans; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Clint and Cole Pitsinger, A.J. White, Adele Middleton; special friends, Judy Drummer and Henny Tousignaut; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Grace was a member of K of C Ladies Auxillary, Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Auxillary and Rosary Group and Ostomy Group. Go Reds!!



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy



Trinity Catholic Church (272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, OH). Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

