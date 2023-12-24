Clemons, Luther

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

CLEMONS, LUTHER "BUTCH"

CLEMONS, Luther "Butch", age 77, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at his residence. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Luther was a local truck driver for Inland Container for 20 years. Among survivors is his wife of 57 years, Deborah J. Clemons. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Craig, Donny
2
Bosch, Marna
3
Copes, Robert
4
Copes, Robert
5
Crabtree, Homer
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top