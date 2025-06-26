Clevinger, Mike

Clevinger Sr., Mike "Buddy"



Mike "Buddy" L. Clevinger Sr., age 80, of Dayton, Ohio passed away with his family by his side on June 22, 2025. He was born September 29, 1944 in Fairborn, Ohio son of the late Jerome and Helen Clevenger. Mike was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, baking, cooking, traveling with Mary, frequenting their favorite restaurants, and just being on the go. He was an avid cat lover, and would befriend any stray that he encountered. Mike retired from General Motors after 33 years of employment where coworkers became his life long friends and family. Mikes pride and joy was his family and he will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his late wife, Anthanette Clevinger; son, Scott Brian Clevinger; and sister, Klydia Whited. He is survived by his wife, Mary Clevinger; son, Michael Clevinger; grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Clevinger, Corinna (Josh) Pence, Cassidy Clevinger, and Nicole Clevinger; 4 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Pamela Clevenger; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:30am with burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made in Mikes honor to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a memory of Mike or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



